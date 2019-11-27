Sheila Marie Mengelt (Betz), 58, died November 1, 2019 after battling stomach cancer. She was born February 5, 1961 to Stanley and Shirley Betz of Caledonia, Minn. Sheila was employed in Food Service much of her life-most recently at UW-La Crosse. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, baking, watching TV, and staying active. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steve Betz. She is survived by her children Danielle (Mike) Horton of St. Paul, Minn., Chris Mengelt and Greg Mengelt, both of La Crosse, Wis.; siblings Scott Betz of Caledonia, Minn. and Sandra (Jim) Likely of Minneapolis, Minn.; granddaughter Vivian Horton; and former spouse-Mike Mengelt of La Crosse. A memorial service will be held December 7 at 1pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Caledonia, Minn. Visitation one hour before service. Arrangements are being handled by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, MN.
Sheila Mengelt
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Mengelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.