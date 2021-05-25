Selma Estella Voight, 101, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed peacefully away May 15, 2021, at the Caledonia Care and Rehab.
She was born July 5, 1919 to Phillip and Hattie (Lutz) Goetzinger in Caledonia. Selma grew up on a farm outside Caledonia and attended the Daley school, graduated in eighth grade, and then worked on the family farm. She was confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran church in Caledonia. On June 1, 1946, Selma was united in marriage to Walter Voight. They farmed together for 36 years west of Caledonia where they raised their family. She worked as a nurse’s aide at the Caledonia Nursing home for 14 years. Walter preceded Selma in death in 1982. In retirement she found a new joy in her life of helping take care of her grandchildren and watching them grow up. Her faith, family, friends, and community were the most important things in her life. Selma was a member of St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, Minnesota. She was active in the church activities, being a Sunday school teacher, women’s fellowship president, helping with vacation bible school and she enjoyed being one of the quilters for many years. Selma was honored in 2006 as Caledonia Founders Day Volunteer of the Year. She was active in 4-H with her children and volunteered at the Houston County Historical Society. Selma loved to garden and spend time outside in nature. Walking was one of her favorite things to do. She spent many hours making rugs on her loom. Selma liked to bake cookies, make doughnuts, and homemade bread. She was always ready for having a little party when friends stopped by to visit. Selma was blessed with good health in her life and she shared that blessing by helping others out when needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Clarence; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
She is survived by three children, Fred (Betty) Voight, Edward (Karen) Voight, and Helen (Daniel) Schulze; five grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Kealhofer, Derek (Amanda) Voight, Jennifer (Joseph) Cappello, Kevin (Chelsea) Voight, and Phillip (Laura) Schulze; six great-grandchildren and one on the way, Hannah Kealhofer, Lucy and Holly Voight, and Hailey, Natalie and Connor Schulze; four nieces; and Tony (Jennifer) Balfany.
Selma faced her advanced age with courage, dignity and that can do attitude. The family would like to thank the staff at the Caledonia Care and Rehab and the Mayo Hospice team for their care.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, MN. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
