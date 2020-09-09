Ruth “Babe” Johnson, age 84, of La Crescent, Minn. passed away in her home on August 25, 2020. Ruth was born on January 26, 1936 in Fountain City, Wis. to Alfred and Josephine Fernholz Feuling. She married the love of her life, Bob Johnson, on June 6, 1957.
Ruth was a graduate of Alma Public School and Winona State University. She was a librarian at Spring Grove Public School and worked on the family dairy farm alongside Bob as they raised their family. Ruth was always up for a game of cards, a good book and a jigsaw puzzle. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends and planning meals and snacks. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Johnson; children Doug Johnson (Tammy), Jimmi Lou Stack, DeAnn Emery (Phillip), and Jennifer Hardy (Brett); siblings Marion Bielefeldt, Joyce Haigh, and Jim Feuling (Betty); 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Due to pandemic related issues with traveling and gathering, memorial service and funeral will be held at a later date at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Arrangements by Roble Funeral Home, Spring Grove, MN. Please go to www.roblefuneralhome.com to share your condolences and memories.
