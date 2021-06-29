Ronald “Ron” Ray Levendoski passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, Minnesota. Ron was born on May 1, 1932, to Ray and Ila Levendoski. Ron graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1950, and started working at Trane Company after his graduation. In 1952, Ron was drafted into the army and served in combat in Korea, and then went on to serve as a MP. When Ron returned to La Crosse, he went to WTS where he studied design and drafting, and upon graduation returned to Trane Company. In 1956, Ron married his bride, Marlene. In 1958, as a husband and now a father, Ron joined the Army Reserves’ 397th Engineers in La Crosse, eventually transferring to the 397th Engineer Battalion in Eau Claire, and then upon later promotion to the 385th Group at Fort Snelling, where he remained until he retired from the Reserves with the rank of Command Sergeant Major in 1987. During his military service and private life, Ron traveled to many foreign countries and states within his beloved United States of America, often accompanied by Marlene.
Ron was also a proud and active member of both the Brownsville V.F.W. and the La Crescent American Legion, where at different times Ron served as a Commander at both posts. Recently while attending the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Dedication, Ron was honored for having served 67 years
with the Brownsville V.F.W, and he and Marlene were named Dedication Marshals of the event.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Ron is survived by Marlene, his loving wife of 65 years and their five children, Roger (Kris) Levendoski, Debi Bevier, Lori Levendoski, Barbara (John) Hamilton, and Linda (Adam) Wigfield; seven grandchildren, Heidi, Erik, Jackson, Sarah, Elaina, Sam, and Anna; and three great grandchildren, Dane, Ayla, and Sage. Ron is also survived by many cousins; one brother-in-law; and three sisters-in-law. Ron was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Paul; two sisters-in-law, Elaine and Nan Miller; and four brothers-in-law, Don Lowrey and Fred, Donald and Melvin Miller.
Ron’s funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in the Brownsville Veteran’s Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM, and from 10:00-11:00 AM (one hour prior to the funeral service) on June 25th Both the funeral service and the visitations will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Zion Evangelical Church Building Fund, the Brownsville V.F.W., or a memorial of your personal choice.
Ron’s Family would like to again express their sincere thank you to the staff at SpringBrook Village and St. Croix Hospice for all of the loving care they so generously provided to Ron and his Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.