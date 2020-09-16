Ronald “Ron” James Nerstad, 80, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Ron was born on March 12, 1940, to James and Edith (Haugstad) Nerstad of Spring Grove, Minn.
He graduated from Spring Grove High School. He then went on to work for DHIA as a milk tester. It was during this time that he met Marion on her Uncle Fremonts farm. After Ron and Marion were married they moved to Minneapolis where he sold cars for about 4 years. They then moved back to Spring Grove to the farm where they have resided for the past 53 years. In addition to farming he also built a new home in 1980. In 1986 he started an insurance agency and continued to work selling insurance until March 2020.
Ron was lover of dogs, cars, and the Spring Grove Lions athletic teams. He was named Fan of the Year in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marion (Schuttemeier), daughter Janet Wennes (Shawn), son Jeremy (Gwendolyn); siblings Loretta Knutson(Lawrence), Diane Nerstad, Linda Nerstad-Kemp(Steve), and Elizabeth Rowley(Neil); Sister in law Carol (John); grandchildren, Steven, Nathan, Noah, and Jamilyn; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Edith; parents-in-law, Walter and Helen Schuttemeier; and brother John Nerstad.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spring Grove, Minn. Visitation will be before the service from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Spring Grove Athletic Boosters. The family wishes to extend gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate and loving care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.