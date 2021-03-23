Ronald Alvin Dix, age 84 of Spring Grove, passed away Feb. 24th at Gundersen Health Systems, of La Crosse.
He was born Sept. 27, 1936 in Roundhead, Ohio to Glenn and Grace E. (Porzell) Dix. Part of Ron’s life was spent growing up in Colorado. He later joined the Navy in 1952 and served a tour in Vietnam, and other naval duties. He retired in 1972, after attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He later moved to Decorah, IA to be a Navy recruiter. He studied Carpentry and Accounting at NICC in Calmar, Iowa.
On Dec. 18, 1971, Ron married Darlene Rud. The couple had lived in Spring Grove for the last 30 years.
Ron had a variety of employment interests including carpentry, management, and bookkeeping. He was an active member of Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer. He was also a gambling manager at the American Legion Post #249, until last year, and he and his wife Darlene were involved with SEMCAC senior dining and other volunteer positions.
Ron is survived by his wife Darlene of almost 50 years, and their children Scott (Karen) Olson of Decorah, Iowa, Kerry (Jean) Olson of Stewartville, Minnesota, and Nathan (Sheena) Dix of Decorah, Iowa.
Their grandchildren Cassidy (Tim) Noring, Anthony (Kristin) Olson, Tyler Olson, Courtney Olson,
Jason (Erin) Olson, Shanda Olson, Abby Buck and Livia Dix, and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Jake, Ashlyn, Brenna, Jayden and Jameson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Dix, Russel Dix and Donald Dix, and his sisters Dorothy Seeman, Jeanne Harvey, Margaret Kolb, Lela Pelter and Lila Dix.
Funeral services were held Mon. March 1st, at 11:00 A.M. at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church, rural Dorchester, Iowa. Burial was at the church cemetery. Friends called from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Pastors Bill and Diane Odermann officiated. Military Rites were provided by American Legion Post #249 of Spring Grove.
