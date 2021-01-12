Roger A. Olerud, 68 of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021. Roger was born March 18, 1952, the son of Arthur and Joyce (St. Mary) Olerud in Viroqua, Wisconsin.
He spent his youth in Coon Valley, Wisconsin before moving to Caledonia, where he worked as a janitor for the Caledonia School System for 40 years. He had several collections, his particular favorite was his coin collection that was quite extensive.
Roger loved to paint, and would hire himself out to people, even taking on large buildings.
He had many friends and truly enjoyed socializing. Roger is survived by his siblings; Joie Lee (Jerry Mihm), Cresco, Iowa, Terry (Arlene) Olerud, Spring Grove, Minnesota, and Linda Holty of Red Wing, Minnesota. Roger is also survived by nephews, nieces, and a special friend Becky Peterson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family in their time of loss.
