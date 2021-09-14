Robert “Bob” L. Buege, 83, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by the love of his family and ready to join his heavenly family.
He was born on September 26, 1937 in New Albin, Iowa, to Stanley and Theresa (Dennis) Buege. In 1956, he graduated from New Albin High School and on November 21, 1964, he married Joanne Schiltz at St. Peter’s Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. His Catholic faith was very important to him, which he passed along to his children.
Bob had an unmatched work ethic and began his construction career at an early age, working for Griffith Construction. He also worked for Standard Lumber Company and Lunda Construction until he faced his near-fatal fall off the Copeland Street bridge in 1983. Bob courageously faced many health challenges from this accident, yet never complained and continued to live life to the fullest, enjoying travel, friendships, and family.
Bob was known for his sharp mind and he loved watching the stock market. His bags were always packed for an adventure, whether it be jetting off to Europe (where he loved the German beer), Hawaii, or Texas, where he and Joanne wintered for the past 13 years with his Tip O’ Texas family. Anyone who knew him well understood his quick wit and knew him to be a prankster, always picking on his kids, grandchildren, nieces/nephews, or really any captive audience. Bob loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and was always the one cheering the loudest in the crowd. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and he touched so many lives with his goodness. He will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne, four children; Julie Lange Tim Lange), Terry Buege (Bonnie Borchardt), Denise (Matthew) Sherrill, and Kristin Buege; eight loving grandchildren, Sadie, Emma and Lydia Lange, Adam and Nick Buege, and Brody, Rhett and Payton Sherrill. He is further survived by a sister, Marcella Althof, sister-in-law, Gretchen Buege, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glen (Catherine) and Wayne Buege, and sisters Mary (Robert) Blair, Eleanor Meyer, Grace (Charles) Meyer; and brother-in-law Donald Althof.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm in Holy Family Hall with a prayer service at 6:30. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to family wishes. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.