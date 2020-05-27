Robert “Bob” Hoscheit, 80, of Caledonia, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Springbrook Assisted Living in La Crescent , Minn. Bob was born May 6, 1940 in Caledonia to Paul and Gertrude (Schwartzhoff) Hoscheit. He was a graduate of Loretto High School, Caledonia in 1959. On July 1, 1967, he was united in marriage to Karen Gardner at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in LaCrosse. Together they farmed outside of Caledonia. Karen preceded him in death on March 14, 2018.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing cards, making knives, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. He was very proud of his family and loved them all, especially his grandchildren and great grandson.
He is survived by his 6 daughters, Amy (Pat) Vogel of Springfield, Minn., Paula (Aaron) Augedahl of Brownsville, Minn., Wanda (Bill) Green of La Crosse, Brenda (Steve) Feehan of LaCrosse, Melissa Duffrin of West Salem, Wis., and Jean (Derek) Potter of Arlington, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Brennen) Boettger, Matt Vogel, Tyler, Bobby and Angie Augedahl, Justin Poston and Lindsey (Eli) Hagen, Kyle and Cody Feehan, Christian and Adrianna Duffrin, Dacota and Xander Potter; a great grandson, Blake Boettger; a brother, Earl (Agnes) Hoscheit; 2 sisters, Mary (David) Smith and Janice (Richard) Larson; sister in law, Jodi Hoscheit; brother in law, Leon McNamara; and honorary family members, the Jim and Kathy Houdek Family and Terry and Carol Schuldt Family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita McNamara; and brothers, Joe and John Hoscheit.
Friends and family will be able to drive their vehicles from 4 to 7 pm on Friday May 22, through the south parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia to pay their respects to Bob and greet the immediate family from a safe distance.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
