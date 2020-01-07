Robert “Bob” E. Myhre, 83, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Onalaska Care Center, Onalaska, WI. He was born March 8, 1936, in Caledonia to Styrk and Amanda (Lybeck) Myhre.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and on April 10,1959, he married Harriet Wunnecka at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg, MN.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his wife. Together they farmed the land they loved. Bob’s work ethic was an example he passed on to all of his family. He not only taught us to work hard but he taught us to laugh and smile just as hard. As time went on Bob loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. He couldn’t get enough of having the kids come and spend time at the farm, his smile only grew bigger as his family did the same.
Beloved husband of Harriet Myhre for 60 years. Loving father-in-law of Tina DeMartini and Dad of Wayne (Doris Loeffler) Myhre, Theresa (Jeff) Krueger, Karen (Mark) Schiltz, Dennis (Heidi) Myhre, and Deb (Brad) Augedahl. Loving grandpa of Alex, Liz, Wayne (Megan), Jeremy (Danielle), Andy (Katie), Eric (Nina), Kevin (Jen), Craig (Katelyn), Devin, Isaac, Eric, Brady, Avery, Eric, Lyle and Aften. Loving great grandpa of Blake, William, Owen, Leah, Stella, Margot, Cadence, August, Tyler, Jett, Lily and Holden. Survived by his siblings Sidney (Marion), Dean (Connie); his sister-in-law Mary Wunnecka; and brother-in-law, Hans Ackermann; also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. Preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn son, also his son Robert G. Myhre. Siblings Eunice Gondrezick Ackermann, Florence Harris and Ronald (Dorene) Myhre; in-laws Marvin Wunnecka; and grandson Ethan Augedahl.
Funeral services will be at 11 am on Friday, January 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Steven Meyer will officiate. Military rites will be given by American Legion Post 191 and theUnited States Honor Guard. Burial will be in Wilmington Lutheran Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday at the church, and also from 10-11 am Friday before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
The family would like to thank the staff at the Gundersen Renal Dialysis Center Onalaska for the care that he received for the last 5 years. They have become an extension of our family and we will be forever grateful to all of them. Also, a special thank you to Gundersen Health and the Onalaska Care Center for the wonderful care and support Bob received the last few weeks of his life.
