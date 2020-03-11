Robert “Bob” E. McGinnis, 88, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mark’s Nursing Home for Hospice Care in Austin, MN. He was born on September 20, 1930 in Caledonia, MN to James and Martha (Schmitt) McGinnis, the seventh of nine children. After graduating from Caledonia High School in 1949, he was employed as a printer in Chatfield, MN until 1951 when he enlisted in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1955, and that same year began a 39 year career as a printer/pressman at the Austin Daily Herald.
In addition to his wife, Shirley (Fruechte) McGinnis, he is survived by four children, Theresa Winkels (Richard), James McGinnis (Laurent), Julie Fiala, and Thomas McGinnis; four grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson (Jacob), Bethany Winkels (Alex), Danielle Bertrang (Jesse), and Derek Fiala; five great grandchildren, Jude, Marek, Maeve, Alexis and Britten; his brother, William and sister, Martha. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, James, Joseph, Mary, Rita, John, and Alfred, and by his beloved son, Joseph.
Bob will be remembered for his love of music and his fine tenor voice. He and Shirley enjoyed singing Irish songs together, in particular “Dear Old Donegal” as it included ‘McGinnis’ in its long list of family names. Bob always cherished family visits, and we’ll all recall his gentle, inquisitive nature. He was an avid reader, and - surprising everyone, especially his wife - he developed a keen interest in cooking. He was blessed with 25 years of happy retirement.
It was Bob’s wish that his body be donated to the Mayo Clinic for medical research. A private family memorial service will be held.
(originally published in The Austin Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019)
