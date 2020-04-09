Early in the morning of Monday of March 30th Richard Leo Wagner, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 66.
Richard, better known as Rich or Wily, was born on November 25th, 1953 in Waukon, Iowa to Melvin Wagner and Margret Ann (Marsden) Wagner.
He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1972. He worked on the family farm and several other jobs until starting at Caledonia Implement Co. where he has worked for the past 30 odd years. He also served as the Jefferson Township Treasurer for several years.
On August 25, 1978, he married Renee (Sundet) Wagner at St. Peter’s Church. They raised two children Michael Wagner and Gina Wagner.
Richard enjoyed the farm life, raising beef cows, gardening, being outdoors, cutting firewood and working on any type of machine he could get his hands on.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Melvin, and his mother, Margret Ann. He is survived by his wife and children, his 8 siblings, Dale (Nancy) Wagner,Sue Wagner, Marlene (Steve) Barth, Jane (Steve) Burger, John (Mary) Wagner, Tom (Joanne) Wagner, Sandy (Don) Petersen, Curt (Maureen) Wagner.
A funeral service cannot be held at this time because of the coronavirus restrictions. A memorial service will be announced later by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia. mccormickfuneralhome.net
