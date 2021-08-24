Richard “Dick” C. Loomis, age 88, of Caledonia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 16, 2021, at Mayo Health Systems, LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
He was born January 12, 1933, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to John and Edwardina (Heroux) Loomis. On July 19th,1958, he was united in marriage to Muriel Karels at St. Peters Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Richard retired after more than 30 years with Trane Company in LaCrosse as an Inspector. He also worked in Caledonia at the John Deere Implement as a mechanic, Karel’s School Bus Service as a driver and mechanic, and Caledonia Ford as a car transport driver.
Richard enjoyed woodworking and made many people happy with his craftsmanship. He loved to travel and had journeyed to both coasts with his wife.
He loved his family, getting together with people, playing cards, and especially cribbage. He also loved watching the Minnesota Twins and was often frustrated by the Vikings. We will miss his gracious and thankful attitude.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Muriel; a son, Daniel (Sharon) Loomis, of Colgate, Wisconsin, a daughter-in-law Cathy Loomis of Onalaska, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Gage Loomis, Nicole Loomis, Melissa “Misty” Loomis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David R. Loomis; a granddaughter, Stephanie Luna; five brothers: Bill (Audrey) Loomis, Ben (Jane) Loomis, Doug Loomis, Warren (Eleanor) Girard, John (Bonnie) Loomis; three sisters: Lorraine (Dan) Hanesworth, Evelyn (Ray) Barrett, Vivian (Al) Zielinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, Minnesots. Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Tom Jennings will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, Minnesota. There will be a rosary at 9:30 am and visitation from 10 to 11 am Saturday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
