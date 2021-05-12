Rev. Kenneth M. Rogers

Rev. Kenneth Morgan Rogers, age 86, of Rochester, Minnesota, died on May 3, 2021 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester. Kenneth was born to parents Gilbert and Hazel (Martin) Rogers in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota.
Kenneth grew up in Kasson, Minnesota and moved to Wells, Minnesota where he graduated high school in 1952. He attended Dunwoody Institute, Texas Weslyan College, and Garrett Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. He served as pastor at many Minnesota congregations including the communities of Adrian, Ortonville, Caledonia, St. Charles, Dover, Kasson, Pleasant Corners, Sherburn, Trimont, Chatfield, and Zumbro Falls.
On June 9, 1973, Kenneth was united in marriage to Miriam Fokema in Caledonia, Minnesota. The couple moved to Rochester in 1996.
Kenneth enjoyed restoring old cars, was a model airplane enthusiast, and loved watching sports – especially the Minnesota Twins and NASCAR racing. He always loved going for walks and socializing with people in the community.
He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam Rogers; daughters, Michelle (Lorne) Hedin of Rochester, Katrina (Josh) Jacobson of Chatfield; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Colin in 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN. Reverend Mark Rader will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901, as well as one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rogers family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
