Raymond Schutz

Raymond Christopher Schutz, 97, died peacefully at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. on April 12, 2020. A private funeral will be held Wednesday April 15th at St. Mary’s Church in Caledonia, Minn. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Ray was born on January 12, 1923 at his home in the Winnebago Valley. He spent his childhood and attended school in the Sand Cove, near New Albin, Iowa. He married Rita Moriarty on April 16, 1955 at St. John’s the Baptist church in Caledonia, Minn. They celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage together.
Ray and Rita raised their family and farmed in the Winnebago Valley for 30 years. During those years he was also a logger. Ray and Rita enjoyed traveling on family vacations. They moved to Caledonia when Ray retired in the spring of 1985. Ray enjoyed making furniture for his family, playing cards, and fishing whenever he could.
Ray is survived by is wife Rita. Six children: Thomas (Deb Mason) Schutz, Kathy Schutz, Mary (Richard) Gulbranson, Sharon Corcoran, John Schutz, and Diane Gauger. Twelve grandchildren: Brian (Kelly) Giesler, Kristi (Reace) Rainwater, Jessie (Nick) Wojahn, Angie Gulbranson, Arlene (Adam) Augedahl, Dan (Brittany Demmitt) Gulbranson, Michael Schutz, Joseph Schutz, Jason Corcoran, Rachel (Matt) Bell, Teresa (Clay Brown) Gauger, and Joshua Schutz. Sixteen great grandchildren: Evelyn, Ethan, Levi, Cassidy, Isaiah, Alyssa, Jonas, Cody, Garrett, Aidan, Abraham, Alexander, Dorothy, Hayden, Lydia, Addyson and her friend Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hilda and Michael Schutz. His siblings: Jim, Bill, and Margaret and many extended family and friends.
Ray would like to be remembered as; “A farmer, logger, woodworker, and a fisherman.”
He was all of that and much more. To his family he was the best husband, father, and grandfather one could have ever asked for!
