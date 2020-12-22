R. Duane Deters, 88, of Caledonia, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia. He was born August 17, 1932, in Allamakee County, Iowa, to Edward and Sarah (Meyer) Deters. Duane was a graduate of Caledonia High School. He then served in the United States Army in Korea for two years. On January 28, 1956, he married Delores Ranzenberger at the St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Parsonage in Caledonia. Duane farmed in rural Caledonia from 1958 until his retirement in 2002. In addition to farming, Duane loved flying and was a pilot for many years. He gave flying instructions for 28 years and was a member of the Red Baron Flyers Club in Caledonia. He also was a member of the Loveless-Eikens American Legion Post 191 of Caledonia, and St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen where he sang in the church choir. He also sang with the Four Dads Quartet.
Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Delores of Caledonia; four sons, Paul (Jackie) of Eitzen, Minn., Bruce (Betty) of Angola, Ind., Eric (Jodie) of Spring Valley, Minnesota, and Brian (Diane) of Houston, Minnesota; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Neil (Lavonne) of Granite Falls, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his son, Keith; his grandson, Jeremy; and his brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Anita Deters.
A private memorial service for Duane’s family will be held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
