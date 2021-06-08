Phyllis Rowena Traff, 93, of Brownsville, Minnesota, was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Phyllis was born October 2, 1927 to Charles and Leona (Hanke) Vodraska in Caledonia, Houston County, Minnesota She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1945. On September 19, 1945 she was united in marriage with Everett C. Traff. She was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville. She loved to read and spend time with family. She was a loving, strong, caring, hard-working, giving mom who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Phyllis is survived by 9 children, Victoria Karels, Jennifer Traff, Jerome (Jill) Traff,
Anthony “Tony” Traff, Kimberly (Steve) Kruckow, Kristine “Tina” (Steve) Serres, Stephanie (Dave) Adams, Thomas Traff , and Andrew Traff; 12 grandchildren, Janelle (Dennis) Liebe, Kraig Karels, Adam Traff, Joshua (Chelsey) Kruckow, Britney (Todd) Christiansen, Tyler Kruckow, Zachary (MaKayla) Serres, Emily (Abe) Diersen, Jeremy (Brenna) Iverson, Tanner Iverson, Morgan Adams, and Caleb (Catherine) Traff; 18 great-grandchildren, MaKayla (Drew) Nolli, Noah and Braedyn (Grandma’s birthday buddy) Liebe, Laini, Stella and Rowena Karels, Emmalin, Everett, and Lorin Kruckow, Jayden and Peyton Christiansen, Kaylyn Westerberg, Vivian and Cecelia Serres, MaKenna and Aubree Diersen, Odin Iverson, Roselyn Traff, and one due in June; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kessel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett in June of 1989; son, Kenneth in November of 1983; sisters and their husbands, Faye (Eugene) Le Jeune and Linda (Wayne) Amann; and brothers in-law and sister in-law, Emil (Lillie) Traff, Lillian (Henry) Bresaw, Alvin Traff, and Donald Kessel; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will include a visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Both will be held at Zion Evangelical Church of Brownsville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.