Phyllis Louise Schuldt Jensen, age 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side in Richfield Mn on March 4, 2021.
She was born on March 16, 1929 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, Minnesota to William and Dora Schuldt. She was the youngest of twelve children raised on the family farm.
She married Robert Hosch on August 12, 1948 in Caledonia and they had five children. They divorced in 1967. She married Lee (L.B.) Jensen on February 19, 1970.
During her life, she worked in the restaurant and banking industries and in various administrative positions in larger companies. Upon retiring, she and husband Lee moved to warmer climates, living in various states in the South and Southwest United States.
Being raised in rural Minnesota gave her a love and appreciation of the beauty of the outdoors. She loved her numerous pet cats over the years, and had a number of bird and cat prints hanging in her residence.
She is survived by son Terry (Laurie) Hosch, daughter Joan Hosch Jensen, daughter Susan (Rick) Kuhn, daughter Janet (Alana) Hosch, daughter-in-law Lee Biersdorf, grandsons Jeremy Hosch and Benjamin Hosch, great granddaughters Andi Hosch and Joslyn Hosch, and many adult nieces and nephews and their families, and friends in the Caledonia area.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all eleven of her siblings, daughter Ellyn Hosch, and husband Lee Jensen.
She will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A private service and interment of Phyllis and Lee will take place later this year at Fort Snelling National Cemetary in Minneapolis.
