Phyllis C. Holliday Duray, age 80 of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2020 at Willow Ridge Care Center in Amery.
Phyllis Caroline Holliday Duray was born on December 16, 1940 in Hokah, Minnesota, the daughter of Isaac & Florence (Krick) Holliday. She grew up in the Caledonia/Hokah, Minnesota area, and graduated from Houston High School in 1958. After graduation, Phyllis attended Winona State College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1962.
She taught school for a short time before moving to Portland, Oregon where she found employment at Consolidated Freightways.
It was during this time Phyllis was married to David Duray in the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Together they lived in Alaska, Seychelles, and in Portland, Oregon.
After they divorced, Phyllis retired from Consolidated and came to live in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed the company of her cats. Phyllis moved to River Bend Assisted Living in Amery before spending the past two years at Willow Ridge.
She is preceded in death by her parents Isaac & Florence Holliday
Phyllis is survived by her cousins and close personal friends.
There will be a spring interment of Phyllis’s cremains with her parents at the Union Ridge Cemetery near Caledonia, Minnesota.
Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements. The obituary is also available online at www.hometownargus.com.
