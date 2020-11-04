Paulette Marie Lawson passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System on La Crosse on October 29th, 2020.
She was born in Caledonia, Minn. to Earl “Jim” and Marilyn Lawson on November 2nd, 1948.
She is survived by her family that she loved very much: By her beau, Jimmy Denstad. By her brothers, Tom (Deb) Lawson and Greg (Julie) Lawson. By her aunts, Gerri Schroeder and Rita Noel. By her children and grandchildren, Don (Anita) Ganrude - Joshua (Vanessa) Ganrude and Katie (Gino) Ciaroni, Carmen (Ray) Rice - Brittany (Kyle) Runningen, Eric (Jessica) Rice, Aaron Rice, Janelle Rice and Laura (Brandon) Rose, Lissa (Britton) Moorer - Kaela (Lacy) Jones and Michael Karges, Norman (Kate) Snodgrass - Ashley Snodgrass, Landen Snodgrass, Landon Peterson and Alissa Peterson, and Kimberly Snodgrass. Paulette also had 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Marilyn, and her sister, Janine.
Paulette was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking. Paulette and Jimmy owned PJ’s Diner from 1999 – 2008. She was famous in Caledonia for her pies. She also loved crafting and gardening. In particular, she loved to scrapbook and crochet. She is remembered by her family for being loving, doting of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and for having a dry sense of humor that never failed to surprise and kept her family on their toes!
She will be greatly missed! We love you, Paulette!
Private family services were held and McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family with arrangements.
