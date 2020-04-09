Paul H Tewes of Spring Grove, MN, formerly of Caledonia and Eitzen, Mn. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minnesota.
He was born July 4, 1932 in Caledonia, MN to his parents Wilhelm and Anna (Hahn) Tewes. Paul graduated from Winnebago Township School. He married Shirley Joan Ranzenberger on September 21,1956 in Eitzen, Mn.
His wife, Shirley died in May of 1998.He farmed his whole life in Winnebago Valley and on Murphy Ridge near Caledonia, MN. Retiring to his home in Eitzen, He was an active member of St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia and served on both their church and school board.
He was on several boards over the years including Mayville township and Houston County Farm Bureau. Paul enjoyed socializing at local establishments, attending dances, polka and waltz music, entertaining his grandchildren, Allis Chalmers tractors, custom combining and mechanical repair.
Paul is survived by his 10 children David (Linda)Tewes, Caroline (Richard) Housker, Mark (Dawn) Tewes, of Caledonia, William (Tonya) Tewes of Eitzen, Paul Tewes, Geraldine (Michael) Meyer of Caledonia, Ruth (Alan) Hageman of Decorah, IA, Esther (Ralph) Schneekloth of Mabel, MN , Shirley Vickerman (Todd Serres) Caledonia, MN and Christopher(Whitney) Tewes of Preston, MN.
He is survived by 28 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, his special friend Arlene Gade of EItzen, MN. Sister in laws Bernice Glasrud Spring Grove, Mn, Hazel Knies Preston Mn and Jan Ranzenberger Clyde OH. Brother in laws Frank (Helen) Ranzenberger Caledonia, Mn and Burdell Ranzenberger, Fargo ND.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents, Wilhelm and Anna, his father and mother in law, Frank and Caroline Ranzenberger, and brother Martin Tewes and sister Alma Kruse. His son in law Shannon Vickerman, and his brother and sister in laws. Arthur Kruse, Elvin Ranzenberger, Lorrie Ranzenberger, Lowell Ranzenberger, Gerhardt Ranzenberger, Susan Ranzenberger, Charles Knies, and William Glasrud.
Funeral services will be held at time to be determined later at St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Evergreen Cemetery. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.