Patricia “Patty” Jo Yarbrough, age 54, of Caledonia, passed away March 27, 2021 at her home. She was born in Caledonia on August 2, 1966, to Eugene and Jean Ann (Thery) Schroeder. Patty was a wonderful daycare provider and homemaker. She loved children and was a good listener. She enjoyed crafts, knitting and painting. She had a strong faith and was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Kaitlynn Ann Marie and Samantha Jo; her mother, Jean Ann Thery; her sisters, Nicolette (Nicholas) Gengler and Jackie Johnson; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Schroeder, and a sister, Kristin Schroeder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. A rosary will be said at 10 a.m. at the church, and visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
