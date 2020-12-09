Patricia Jean (Ostern) Blagsvedt, 74, formerly of Spring Grove, Minnesota, passed away November 24, 2020, at Barthell Eastern Star Nursing Home in Decorah, Iowa where she had been residing.
Pat was born in Wabasha, Minnesota to Milton and Opal (Larson) Ostern on August 11, 1946. On February 6, 1971, Pat married Kenneth Blagsvedt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, Minnesota. Together, they moved to Spring Grove in 1976 and lived there until Kenny’s death in 2018.
Pat and Kenny played cribbage together daily, keeping a lifetime tally of the winner of each game. Pat and Kenny also enjoyed bowling together in Caledonia and the many bowling trips they took. Pat loved to cook. She hosted many family holiday gatherings, making sure to bake everyone’s favorite pie. Pat loved her family dearly, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As Pat’s health declined, she spoke most often about Kenny, their bowling trips, and holidays with her children and family.
Pat held various jobs through the years - working at Buxengaard Optometry in Spring Grove and Caledonia, Minnesota, the Spring Grove Manor, and typing police reports for the City of Spring Grove. But it was the 25 years of service to the Spring Grove Ambulance as an EMT and manager that was Pat’s most memorable work.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Arneson, her granddaughters, Lauren of Spring Grove and Amanda (Mervin) Lambright of Mabel, Minnesota, her great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kaleb, and Kennedi of Mabel, and her son-in-law, Roger Lanswerk of Mabel.
Additional surviving family members include Marcia (Roger) Holland, Betty (Bruce) Bergsgaard, Cheryl (Randy) Moore, Eric (Sarah) Ostern, Gary Becker, Mark Becker, Shirley (Patrick) Earley, Scott Becker, Tony Becker, Ann (Chris) Yule, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth, and her parents, Milton and Opal, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Rick Larson, her daughter, Renee Larson, and Cyril Becker.
Visitation was held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove. A private family graveside service followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiated.
Roble Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
