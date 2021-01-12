Owen DuWayne Hagen

Owen Hagen, age 89 of Spring Grove, passed away Dec. 18th 2020 at Tweeten Health Care Center surrounded by his family.
Owen was born to Olaf and Anna (Kieland) Hagen on May 13, 1931 and was a lifelong member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. He worked on the family dairy farm and in 1950 he graduated from Spring Grove High School. After school he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years as a SP3 where he drove tanks and worked with heavy artillery. After the service, he married the love of his life, Gayle Rodne, on June 28 1957. They lived on the family farm outside of Spring Grove to raise their family.
Owen loved anything related to farming and was proud to be part of one of the founding families of the Spring Grove Community and Trinity Lutheran Church where the family farm became a member of Minnesota’s Century Farms (166 years). Throughout his life he was a member and supporter of 4-H (Newhouse Norsemen) and FFA. His love of the outdoors continued with creating many memories with his family and friends trapping, hunting, and fishing. In the winter, you would either find him ice fishing, having coffee with friends, or throwing strikes at the local bowling allies. But his overall pride was his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Owen is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gayle Rodne Hagen; four children, Steve Hagen (Chris) of Caledonia, Dave Hagen of Spring Grove, Don Hagen (Virginia) of Spring Grove, and Shari Hagen Wennes (Pete) of Spring Grove; 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Scott and Kristin Hagen (Natalie, Ian, Tessa), Chad Hagen, Erin Hagen and Adam Eide (RaeAnne, Trevin, Emberly), Nikki Hagen and Matt Rediske, Carrie Hagen, Kyle Hagen, Ella Wennes, Olivia Wennes, Amy and Jeremy McMillian (Kallan) and Jessie and Josiah Kemp (Kennedy); two sister-in-laws, Marlys Norsby and Sharon Haugen; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Olaf and Anna Hagen; in-laws, Harley and Phyllis Rodne; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Ione and Alden Benson and Ardys and Bob Hurley; brother-in-laws, Larry Haugen and Jerry Norsby; and nephew, David Benson.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a private family funeral services was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove lead by Pastor Lane Zaffke with a full military burial service at the church cemetery on Tuesday, December 22. Cards can be sent to: The Owen Hagen Family, 102 2nd ST NW, Spring Grove MN 55974.
