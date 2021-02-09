Norbert L. Kruse, 79, of Dorchester, IA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa. In consideration of Covid-19, a private family memorial service will be held at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon with Fr. John Moser officiating. A private internment will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Dorchester. Condolences may be sent to Kathy Kruse, 691 Juniper Drive, Dorchester, Iowa 52140 or shared online at www.martinfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Norbert Lester Kruse was born May 31, 1941, in Dorchester, Iowa, the son of John and Gladys (Dresselhaus) Kruse. Norbert attended grade school in Dorchester and graduated from Waukon High School in 1959. When he was 21, his father passed away unexpectedly and Norbert took over the family farm. On September 28, 1963, he married Kathleen Esther Larson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester and together they raised eight children. One of his most prized possessions was his collection of John Deere tractors. In his spare time, you would likely find him washing, waxing, or polishing up the fleet; he took great pride in the maintenance and restoring of his tractors. Norbert really enjoyed the Saturday tractor rides with his friends.
He always had a love for farming and driving semi. In addition to his farming career, he hauled milk for Kurk Trucking Inc. for nearly 40 years; Norbert made many friends during his trucking career. His love of farming was very evident in the care he had for the land and all his animals. Most of the cows and fields had names. It was a very sad day if an animal had to leave the farm to be sold. Norbert spent many summers in the hay fields and enjoyed round baling hay on his farm as well as for the neighbors.
Over the years, he enjoyed many walleye fishing trips to South Dakota with his sons and close friends. Norbert was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester and the Eitzen Lions Club for several years. In his later years, you would often find him relaxing on the porch or sitting in his favorite chair at the kitchen table. He cherished these times spent visiting with his family and friends.
Norbert is survived by Kathy, his loving wife of 57 years; his children: Debbie McConnell (Kelly Skoglund), Diane (Gary) Weymiller, Doug (Shelly), Dennis (Tina Martin), Denise (Pat) Rose, Darla (Steve) Zahn, Dana (Jason) Wiebke, and Dan (Suzanne); 26 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister Beverly Meyer; and sister-in-law Belva Kruse. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gladys Kruse; his brothers: Donald and Delton Kruse; sister-in-law Maggie Kruse; brother-in-law Irvin Meyer; and his mother and father-in-law Henry and Marguerite (Gertrude) Larson.
