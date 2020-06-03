Nathan Kjome, 36, a native of Spring Grove, MN died unexpectedly at his home in Harmony, MN on Tues., May 19, 2020.
Nathan Allan Kjome was born to Dana and Elaine (Musser) Kjome on March 23, 1984 in La Crosse, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. He attended Spring Grove Public Schools from K-12, graduating with the Class of 2002. He excelled in the classroom and graduated with honors. He had a thirst for knowledge and was like a “sponge” when it came to soaking up facts and details.
After taking some time after high school to work and decide what career path to choose, Nathan attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI intending to major in Geographic Information Science (GIS), before deciding to return to Spring Grove. He worked at Northern Engraving in Spring Grove for many years, and was still employed there at the time of his death.
Nathan enjoyed using his artistic talents and had a deep desire to learn things. He especially loved geography and learning about the world – and enjoyed vacations to Mexico and the Caribbean in recent years. He loved being outdoors, biking, and golfing, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his loving parents, Dana and Elaine Kjome of Spring Grove, one sister Heather (Russ) Buege of Lewiston, MN, one brother Trevor Kjome of Rochester, as well as two nieces Natalie & Jocelyn Buege of Lewiston. He is also survived by many beloved aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents (Wesley & Anita Kjome) and his maternal grandparents (Willard & Ilyn Musser).
Private family burial, will be at a later date.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
