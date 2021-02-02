Naomi Joyce Myhre, age 66, passed away Jan. 28th at her home. She was born on Jan. 10, 1955 in Caledonia to Martin Tewes and Janice Krick.
She attended St. John’s Elementary in Caledonia, and graduated from Caledonia High School. She was a lifelong area resident. On July 14, 1979, she married Gerald Myhre, he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2018.
She was a very loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling league years ago, bird watching, cross word puzzles, Minnesota sports and the Spring Grove Lions, but most of all she enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. Her favorite vacation was going to the Minnesota State Fair with her family and looking at every thing and collecting as many freebies her bag would hold.
For years she worked at the Redwood Café in Caledonia, she made many friends, she will be missed.
She was a very active member of Wilmington Lutheran Church in rural Caledonia, where she also acted as janitor for 35 years, was a member of WELCA, ladies aid, circle group, and church board.
She is survived by her children Lisa (Joe Kessler) Myhre, Josh Myhre, of Spring Grove, Mn Angie (Tom Schultz) Myhre of Minneapolis, MN, and Becky (Bryan) Wilhelmson also of Spring Grove.
Her grandchildren Addison, Henry, Lena and Andrew.
Her brothers Royce Tewes of Caledonia, Ben (Vickie) Tewes of Indianapolis, and Terry Tewes of Pennsville, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Verna Lindsey, her parents, her husband Gerald, son Matthew, and brothers Jarvis and Jeff.
Pastor Steve Meyer will officiate. Private family services will be held. Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.