Myrtle Irene (Bunke) Otis, age 98 of Rushford, died peacefully surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on July 21, 2021.
A Funeral Service for Myrtle will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in Peterson, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford; as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Myrtle will be laid to rest by her husband in the Hart Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandra J. Schulze American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 411 2nd St SW NW, Rochester, Minnesota, 55901, or your favorite charity. Please leave a memory of Myrtle and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.