Miriam R. Rogers, age 78 of Rochester passed away on July 5, 2021 at her home. She was born Miriam Rebecca Fokema on April 24, 1943 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Peter and Loreen (Gerdes) Fokema.
Miriam graduated from a “one room” schoolhouse and received her Teaching Certificate and Master’s from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She taught in Viroqua, Wisconsin. She enjoyed music and loved to sing and play piano and organ. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and traveled to many different communities to perform. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and birds. She was a member of the Quilting Society of Rochester and was the 2019 Volunteer of the Year at Evangel United Methodist Church. Miriam personally quilted over 700 blankets and donated to local charities.
Survivors include her two daughters, Michelle (Lorne) Hedin of Rochester and Katrina (Josh) Jacobson of Chatfield; five grandchildren and one brother, Marvin (Shirley) Fokema of Tomah, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and one son, Colin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Evangel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rogers family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.