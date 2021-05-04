Milford H. “ Buster” Garness, 88, of St. Charles and formerly of Rochester, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Whitewater Health Services, St. Charles. He was born October 18, 1932 in Spring Grove, Minn. to Helmer and Mildred (Otis) Garness. He married Elenor Lakoduck, and in 1954 to this union was born a son Michael Lee Garness. Prior to his passing Buster and Elenor divorced. He then married Sherry Le Claire, and they lived in Rochester for many years before divorcing. Buster worked all his life as a heavy duty mechanic and welder, traveling throughout the United States working on various projects such as the Garrison Dam and the St. Lawrence Seaway. He was a religious man and was a member of the St. Charles Bible Church, St. Charles, Minn. Buster also belonged to and was an active member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid gun collector and also collected watch fobs and other valuable antiques. Family meant everything to Buster and he could often be found on Ancestry studying the family linage.
Buster is survived by two sisters; Barbara (Donald) Repinski of Minnesota City and Janet (Joseph “Joe”) Palen of Caledonia, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Michael Lee Garness (September 24, 1980), and one brother Gene Garness (September 15, 1979).
Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Charles Bible Church, 631 W. 6th Street, St. Charles. Pastor Jim Barnhart will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of services, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the church. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy memorials may be directed to either Saint Charles Bible Church, or Heartland Hospice, Rochester, MN. Online condolences may be offered by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel is assisting Buster’s family in their time of loss.
