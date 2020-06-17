Michael Ellingson

Michael “Mike” Ellingson, age 49, of Spring Grove, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully from an apparent heart attack on June 13, 2020, from a medical issue. Mike was born November 28, 1970, to Jerome “Jerry” and Audrey (Kjome) Ellingson in Spring Grove MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and graduated from Spring Grove Public School in 1989. Mike was a lifelong resident of Spring Grove and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In 1996, Mike met Sandra Wojahn and they were blessed with two children, Alexander “Alex” and Haley.
Mike loved life in the country and enjoyed spending time riding ATV with his family and friends on the farm where he was raised. Family time was always a priority. He worked for Con Ag and prepared taxes at Murphy Law Office.
Survivors include his life partner, Sandra Wojahn, of Spring Grove, his children Alex and Haley of Spring Grove, siblings: Jeff (Joyce Merchlewitz) Ellingson of Spring Grove, Jennifer (Brad Hunter) Bury of La Crescent, Kristy (Gary) Selness of Zumbrota, Gary (Maureen) Ellingson of Racine, Lynn Sobeck of Rochester, Beth (Patrick) Pederson of Holmen WI, Sandra’s parents, Carmen and Allen Wojahn of Houston, Sandra’s siblings: Nick (Jessica) Wojahn of Lewiston, Scott (Glenda) Wojahn of Caledonia, David (Haley) Wojahn of Rushford. Other survivors include his aunt Shirley (Curt) Schroeder, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew and many friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service is being planned, but your prayers and support are appreciated. Roble Funeral Service is assisting the family.
