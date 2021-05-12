On Thursday, May 6, 2021, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Merle Johnson passed away at the age of 93. Merle was two weeks shy of his 94th birthday.
Merle Eugene Johnson was born on May 20, 1927 to Melvin and Ruby Johnson in Decorah, Iowa, the eldest of four siblings. His family spent the first seven years of his life in the Locust area of Northeast Iowa before relocating to Caledonia, where he has resided ever since. Merle attended Caledonia High School and during Christmas Break of his junior year, enlisted in the Navy to help the USA in World War 2. He was a hospital apprentice with the Navy Hospital Corps while stationed in San Diego, California. At the completion of his military service, he returned to Caledonia to finish school, and graduated in 1947. After high school, he worked a number of careers including for the Trane Company and the United States Postal Service. Upon retirement, he helped at Hardware Hanks and in recent years, he enjoyed helping in the cafeteria at the St. Mary’s Grade School. He really loved the kids!
Merle married Catherine Gilbertson on August 22, 1948. They were married for 60 years before Catherine’s passing in 2008. Merle and Catherine have four children: Sonja (Russell) Chesnut, Mark, Cheryl (Bruce) Johnson, and Beth Grau. Grandpa Merle has 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren! He is also survived by a sister, Imy (Bill) Dorival, a brother, Harold (Mary) and nieces and nephews.
Merle was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran. Merle and Catherine’s greatest passion was polka dancing and they travelled the country making many great friends. He was instrumental in bringing wrestling to Caledonia and is in the Caledonia Wrestling Hall of Fame. In October of 2008, Merle proudly participated in a Freedom Flight for Veterans when he traveled to Washington DC to be honored and visit the National Memorials. Merle was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ron, and granddaughter Heather Millet.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church; with a visitation on Monday, May 10 from 4-7pm. Merle will be buried with Catherine at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family with arrangements.
