A Memorial Mass for Raymond Christopher Schutz, 97, of Caledonia, will

be at 12, noon, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,

Caledonia. Visitation will be from 11-12 at the church. Father Matt

Wagner will officiate. Ray passed away April 12, 2020 in Spring Grove.

Due to Covid restrictions, there was no public service held at that time.

A full obituary  can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net

