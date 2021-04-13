A Memorial Mass for Raymond Christopher Schutz, 97, of Caledonia, will
be at 12, noon, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,
Caledonia. Visitation will be from 11-12 at the church. Father Matt
Wagner will officiate. Ray passed away April 12, 2020 in Spring Grove.
Due to Covid restrictions, there was no public service held at that time.
A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net
