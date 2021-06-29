Melvin Orvin “Mel” Miller, 87, of Brownsville, Minnesota, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on October 16, 1933, along with his twin brother, Marvin, to Fred and Mathilda (Ideker) Miller. He was proud to have been one of the three sets of twins born in Brownsville that year.
He attended Caledonia High School and upon graduating, joined the US Air Force. He was proud of his years in the service and had a life long love of planes. He was always ready to tell you about his experiences as a flying crew chief on a B29 superfortress.
After the Air Force he returned to Brownsville and attended WTC in La Crosse. He then joined Trane Company in the engineering department. He managed the beginning of the first CAD system within Trane Company.
He married Lorene Wohlers on June 6, 1959. They had two children, Tammi (Wayne) Gordon of Southlake, Texas and Terry (Theresa) of Austin, Minnesota, three grandchildren, Andy (Stephanie) Miller, Jordan Miller and Ashley Solomon and two great grandsons, Kelvin and Everett Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene, two sisters, Marion Lowrey and Marlene Levendoski, his twin brother, Marvin (Etta), his brother in law Gary (Linda) Wohlers and many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Fred and Mathilda, brothers in law, Don Lowrey and Ron Levendoski, Duane (Lillian) Wohlers, two brothers, Fred (Elaine) and Don (Nan).
Mel enjoyed reminiscing with anyone who would listen about the “old” days in Brownsville. He had the opportunity to go on the Freedom Honor Flight along with Marv.
After retirement he started creating stained glass pieces and spent many hours making gifts and occasionally selling pieces. He also enjoyed singing with the Coulee Region Gospel Choir.
His travels took him to many places in the US and to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, England. Scotland and Ireland,
He enjoyed living along the river, traveling, golf, cars, planes and spending time with family and friends. His wit will surely be missed.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, both at the church.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.