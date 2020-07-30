Maynard Welscher

Maynard John Welscher, 92 of Caledonia, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family by his side.
Maynard was born January 3, 1928 in Caledonia, MN. He was the son of John and Susan (Ernster) Welscher. Maynard attended country school next to his home through 8th grade. The teacher who taught Maynard stayed at his home during the week. Maynard attended Loretto High School for 4 years. Maynard worked on the family farm until he married.
On March 29, 1951 Maynard married the love of his life, Mary (Lorenz) Welscher in Hokah, MN. He was a lifelong farmer who loved the land.
Maynard was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years and was active with the St. Peters Church Board for many years. Maynard belonged to the Farmers Union since 1960, was also president and county president for many years. Maynard was on the Mayville Township Board since 1982, a chairman and a supervisor for the Township. Maynard was treasure of the rural fire district for many years and was also on the Crooked Creek Water Shed Board for 35 years.
Maynard is survived by his wife Mary of 69 years and children: Jackie (Henry) Becker of Rushford, MN; Jeanie (Dennis) Homewood of Dorchester, IA; John (Dianne) Welscher, Joe (Nancy) Welscher, Jim (Laura) Welscher of Caledonia, MN; Judy (Pat) Christian of Rushford, MN; Jan (Sandy) Welscher, Jay (Angie) Welscher of Caledonia, MN; Janice (Bob) Haxton of Rollingstone, MN. 33 Grand Children and 33 Great Grand Children; sisters-in-law Carol Welscher and Josephine Gavin and many nieces and nephews.
In heaven Maynard was rejoined by a daughter Jean Ann and a son Jeff, his parents John and Susan Welscher, siblings Rosemary (Ray) Frank, Bert Welscher, Milton (Beverly) Welscher and MaryAnn (Willie) Schmitz, In-laws Marguerite and Anton Feldmeier, Bud and Helen Mullen, Bill Gavin, Willie Lorenz, Charles Lorenz.
In honor of Maynard’s life – long love of farming, a drive by wake will be held at the Welscher Farm, 10008 County 14 in Caledonia, MN on July 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm. Private Funeral mass will be at 11:00am on July 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with visitation 1 hour before the service. Father Tom Jennings and Father Matt Wagner will officiate. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery following the service. Social distancing and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are being handled by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, MN. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.