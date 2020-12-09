Matthew Peter Schellsmidt, age 59, of Caledonia, entered his eternal rest on November 29, 2020.
Matt was born in rural Caledonia on January 30, 1961. He was a wrestler and football player while attending high school and graduated from Caledonia High School in 1979. Matt joined the United States Marine Corp. on June 28, 1979. He retired from the military with the rank of Sergeant, having traveled the world and receiving several distinguished medals, on June 30, 1999.
Matt returned to Caledonia after his retirement and opened a boxing gymnasium for local youth. Matt used his experience as a boxer in the USMC to give back to his community and traveled to Rochester with his students for boxing matches.
Matt was also a nurse at Gundersen Hospital. He was a caring and giving person and loved all of his patients.
Matt loved woodworking, gardening, fishing, and spending time with family
Matt was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his parents, Evangeline Schellsmidt and Robert Schellsmidt of Caledonia; brothers: Steve (LaCrescent), Pat (Wanda) (Lansing), Tom (Caledonia), Daniel (Lawrenceville, Georgia), and James (Steffanie) (Caledonia); and sisters: Shirley (Arnold) Zezulka (Dorchester, Iowa), Judy Schellsmidt (Onalaska, Wisconsin), Kristy Benrud (Holmen, Wisconsin), Barbara (Jose) Gomez (Calhoun, Georgia) and Connie (Jason) De’Arvil (Dixon, Illinois), a stepdaughter, Crystal (Seneca) Collier (Grayson, Georgia) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles, a brother-in-law (Darrel Benrud) and a nephew (Jared Mahr).
On Monday, December 7, 2020 there was a private family viewing at McCormick’s Funeral Home, followed by a military burial at the Preston Cemetery.
The family would like to thank McCormick Funeral Home for all of their help during this difficult time.
As Matt was a distinguished member and veteran of the USMC, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veteran’s Administration, The Wounded Warrior Project, or other veteran’s charities in his memory.
Memories are a way we hold onto the ones we love. Matt loved being a Marine and was known to shout “Semper Fi” proudly. Rest in peace. The Few. The Proud. The Marines.
