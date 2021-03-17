Mary Jane (Meyers) Lampert passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wis., after a very long fight to stay with her family. She was born November 20, 1950 to Arnold and Georgina (Scanlan) Meyers in La Crosse. She attended school at Blessed Sacrament and Aquinas.
She met her future husband, Marvin A. Lampert, at a dance at the Concordia Ballroom. They were united in marriage on April 4, 1970. They made their home together on Marvin’s family farm in Caledonia, Minn. They raised their six children here while also taking care of the dairy cows and many crops. Later, she worked as a CNA and a Home Health Aide for Houston Public Health. She cherished her clients and enjoyed their company as much as they enjoyed Mary’s.
Most important to Mary was her family! Supporting her children and especially her grandchildren. From the last-minute planning of a sleepover for her grandchildren to keeping up with all of the grandchildren’s events. From plays, band/choir and sports Mary never missed a single one! She will be missed for bringing her whole family together especially when the family thought they were too busy. Mary would cook all the food for these gatherings/feasts and the family never had one of these where you went home hungry or home with leftovers.
She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 50 years, Marvin; her six children and their families: Douglas (Lori) Lampert and their children, Emily (Taylor) Ireland, Abby and Tyler Lampert; Kimberly (Santiago) Mayorga and their children, Emerson, Salinger and Atticus Mayorga; Jacob (Erin) Lampert and their children, Sophie and Phoebe Lampert; Luke (Erica) Lampert and their children, Damien and Sawyer Lampert and Ian Welke; and Amber (Matt) Foster and their children, Madeline, Olivia, Josie and Nolan Foster. She is further survived by her siblings, Bernice Gerke, Patricia (Greg) Gerke, Carol Thompson, Donna (Laverne) Clements, and Ken (Sandy) Meyers; sisters-in-law, Vicky (Eldor) Wunnecka, Sharon (Ronald) Goetzinger, Elaine Lampert, and Virginia (Mike Wang) Hoff; also numerous nieces and nephews as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Georgina Meyers; Marvin’s parents, Leland and Doris Lampert; her son, Matthew Lampert; brothers-in-law, Alan Gerke, Steven Thompson and Daryl Lampert; along with two nephews, Craig Meyers and Nicolas Hoff.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A private family burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
