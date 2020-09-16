Mary Carlson

Mary T. (Schiltz) Carlson went peacefully to be in the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2020. She was born in Caledonia, Minn. November 14, 1928 to John P. and Elizabeth Schiltz. Mary was the youngest of nine children, growing up on the family farm west of Caledonia and enjoying outdoor activities, especially riding her pony Tom.
She attended country grade school and Catholic high school in Caledonia. She was employed by the telephone company in Caledonia as head operator. She left the job she enjoyed to marry John R. Carlson November 14, 1953. Together they raised five children.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge. She was active in the Catholic school, making her delicious lemon pie whenever she worked at bingo and was on the Caledonia hospital auxiliary as well as a hospital board member.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great granddaughter, who especially remember her for the special song she would sing to them at bedtime.
She and John spent many weekends at their cottage on the Mississippi outside Stoddard, WI where they eventually retired. They enjoyed entertaining, having cook-outs and taking boat rides on the Mississippi.
She is survived by her children Greg (Kim) of Montello, Joyce (Gary) Unseth of Viroqua, Bob (Cyndy) of Monroe and Brian of Stoddard. Grandchildren Kristina Reinhart (Eau Claire) and Steven Reinhart (Denver), Karissa, Julia and Isaiah Carlson (Monroe), great granddaughter Madison Koehler (Eau Claire) and sister Irma Klug (Caledonia).
She was preceded in death by husband John, son Rick, and grandson Jeremiah. Sisters: Marcella Rommes, Helen Schiltz(Sister Illuminata), Lorraine Thimmesch. Brothers: Leo, Wilfred, Myrel and John.
A funeral mass for Mary will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., Lacrosse on Wednesday Sept 16th at 11:00 with visitation in the church atrium from 10:00 until 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Charities of Lacrosse or St. Croix Hospice, 1540 Heritage Blvd, Suite 201A, West Salem, WI 54669.
Schumacher-Kish funeral home in LaCrosse is handling the arrangements.
