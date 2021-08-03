Mary Peterson of Spring Grove, Minnesota passed away on July 27, 2021.
Mary Beth Peterson (Stiner) was the daughter of the late Veronica Stiner (Mehren), and Edward Stiner. She was born on November 22, 1959 in Wabasha, Minnesota.
She attended Wabasha-Kellogg High School. She was a wrestling cheerleader, on the track team and the gymnastics team. She competed at the State Gymnastics Competition on the Uneven Bars. She was also an Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters.
She went on to marry and have two children with Dean Ranzenberger; Summer and Joshua. Mary was lucky enough to find love twice in her life when she met and married Mark Peterson and they went on to have a son; Nicholas.
Mary loved being outdoors, gardening, trout fishing, hunting for agates, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, crafts and poetry.
She was always lending a helping hand to others throughout her life. She had a huge heart and everyone who knew her liked her. She loved her children and was very proud of them. We all wish we could have had her for longer. We know when you read this, if you knew Mary, you are going to have a good memory of her. She was beautiful inside and out. We are going to miss her so much.
Mary leaves many loved ones behind. Her husband Mark Peterson of Spring Grove, Minnesota. Her children, Summer Garlitch (Kevin) of Lake City, Minnesota; Joshua Ranzenberger (Nicole) of Spring Grove, Minnesota; and Nicholas Peterson (Kayla) of Spring Grove, Minnesota. Her stepchildren Mark Peterson (Amy) of New Albin, Iowa; Derrik Peterson (Chrissie) of Chatfield, Minnesota; and Daron Peterson (Amber) of LaCrescent, Minnesota. Her grandchildren Madison, Piper, Peyton, Dashua, Tucker, Maverick, Olyviah, Makena, Neva, Sawyer and Phoenix.
Her siblings, John Stiner (Sandy) of Ladysmith, Wisconsin; James Stiner (Debbie) of Holcombe, Wisconsin; Bob Stiner of Wabasha, Minnesota; Tom Stiner (Sharon) of Wabasha, Minnesota; Judy Stiner of Spring Grove, Minnesota; Janet Stiner of Wabasha, Minnesota; Carol Gordon (Stan) of Wabasha, Minnesota; Sue Marking (Allan) of Kellogg, Minnesota; Linda Evers of Wabasha, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, her sister Pamela Stiner, nephews Dennis Burcalow and Brian Stiner, her brother-in-law John Evers, and her beloved dog Diamond.
There will be a public visitation for Mary on August 7th, from 3-6 p.m. at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove.
Private family burial will be held at a later date in Wabasha.
