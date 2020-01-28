Mary Ann Johnson passed away January 23, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, MN.
Mary Ann was born August 3, 1932 in Caledonia, MN. She attended Country Grade School 107 and graduated from Loretto High School.
Following high school, she worked at various jobs until she became the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil Company for 17 years.
Mary Ann married Virgil Johnson November 4, 1964. They built a home on the Johnson family farm in 1973. Mary Ann and Virgil were married for 53 years.
They were always a team whether farming, campaigning, involvement in organizations and in all endeavors. Virgil was so devoted to her visiting her every day the last two years while she was at Valley View as well as taking care of her for years prior to that at home.
She was a past president of the Caledonia V.F.W. Auxiliary for 2 years. She was active in the Sheldon, MN Community Center having served as Secretary, Vice President, and President of the association. She was a lifetime member of Houston County Historical Society.
Mary Ann had many hobbies, including growing many beautiful flowers to enjoy in their yard.
She also made crafts, and made beautiful greeting cards.
Dear to her heart were the Dalmatian dogs which she and Virgil raised. Their Kennel name was Matrix Dalmatians. She was a member of the Coulee Kennel Club, Twin Cities Dalmatian Club, and a 32 year member of the Dalmatian Club of America. Mary Ann showed her home grown Dalmatians in conformation competitions winning many trophies and ribbons.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Johnson Sheldon, MN, sisters Dianne (Bruce) Muenkel of Caledonia, Lois Hirstein of Morton, IL, Cathy Larsen of Oklahoma City. Also a brother Paul Munkel of Omaha, Neb. plus many nieces and nephews.
Relatives who have passed away are her parents, 2 brothers John Munkel and David Russert, a sister Ruth Hampe, brother-in-law Lloyd Johnson and sister-in-law Betty Johnson, brother-in-law Roger Hirstein; and an infant niece Deborah Kay Russert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, January 28, at St.Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Msgr. Tom Melvin will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 pm on Monday, at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 pm. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church Tuesday. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfunerahome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary’s School, Caledonia, MN would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.