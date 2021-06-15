Marvis C. Hanson, 86, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away at Caledonia Care and Rehab on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Marvis was born in Crooked Creek Township on November 13, 1934 to Laura (Meyer) and Albert Wunnecka. She was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg. On February 4, 1956, she married Robert Gerald Hanson in Freeburg. Bob preceeded her in death on February 21, 2001.
Marvis enjoyed living on the farm near Highlandville, Iowa and raising animals with her family. She also loved fishing at the family’s boathouse in Brownsville, and riding horses. Gardening and baking was another favorite pasttime.
Most of all, she enjoyed quilting and she once estimated that she has sewn over 2,000 quilts in her lifetime. Many of the quilts were given to family members or donated to local nursing homes.
She worked hard at several jobs, including Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, Wapsie Produce, Luther College and Northern Engraving.
Marvis is survived by her children: Gerry (Tony) Klug of Caledonia, Diana Hanson of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Connie Larsen of Ridgeway, Iowa and Mary Lou (Russell) Gerard of Spring Grove, Minnesota. She is survived by her grandchildren: Nathan Klug, Emily Klug and Jordan Gerard. She is also survived by her brother, Eldor (Vicky) Wunnecka, her sister-in-laws Doris (Sanford) Morken and Janice Storlie, and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her loving dog, Breezy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her special friend Karl Krzebietke and her brother-in-laws Donald Hanson and Owen Storlie.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg. Burial followed in the church cemetery. A visitation was from 12 noon until the time of service, Thursday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Thank you to the New Albin Ambulance Service, the Caledonia Ambulance Service, Mayo Health System Hospice Program and Caledonia Care and Rehab for the compassionate care given to our mother and grandmother.
