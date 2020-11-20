Martha G. Larson Lager, 80 of Caledonia Minn. passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center. She was born January 21, 1940 to Llewelyn and Georgia (Spande) Larson in Decorah, Iowa. She grew up in Mabel, Minn. and attended school there graduating in 1958. She was the oldest of three. She married Norbert Schroeder in 1960. Together they had two daughters, Karen and Linda. They later divorced. Martha then married Glen N. Lager on October 23, 1989 and together they shared 31 years. Martha was actively involved in Scheie and Immanuel Lutheran Churches serving on circles and helped with making quilts for missions and for graduating seniors, among other projects within the churches. She worked for many years at Houston County Courthouse, and at State Farm, both in Caledonia. Martha also spread her wings for a few years and moved to Texas where she proudly worked at Texas A&M University. She loved to camp, enjoyed campfires and gatherings with her family. She especially liked making lefse and of course eating it! She always had a smile, kind words, and was willing to bring food to those in need, whatever their need.
Survivors include her husband Glen, daughters Karen (Robert) Krzebietke, Linda (Jay) Calkins, brother Brian (Jennifer) Larson; four grandchildren Justin (Heidi) Krzebietke, Melanie (Martin) Krzebietke; Chad Toedter, Chase Toedter (Alicia Harris), step grandchildren Billy (Brooke), Chris (Kristin) Calkins and their families; great grandchildren Cain, Sam, Veriah, Kyle and Eve, and great-great granddaughter Kayla. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Lew and Georgia, brother Neil, and step grandson Greg Calkins.
A private funeral service will held be on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A public monitored visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. Attendance in the building will be limited and social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com
