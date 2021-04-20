Marsha Josephine (Colsch) Kotten, age 50 of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, became one of God’s Angels with her husband and family by her side on Monday morning, April 12, 2021, at Hudson Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Marsha’s unwavering faith guided her on every journey in life. Marsha, AKA “Wonder Woman,” is a warrior and the cancer never defined her identity.
Marsha Josephine Colsch was born July 26, 1970, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Carl and Mary (Mitchell) Colsch. The second youngest of 15 children, when Marsha was just two years old, her father passed away. Led by the incredibly strong “Mother Mary,” they remained on the family farm near Caledonia.
In 1988, Marsha graduated from Caledonia High School. In December 1989, she married Daniel Daley. After marriage, they made their home in Caledonia where they started their family. Marsha continued her education and received her degree in Early Childhood Education, which led her to owning and operating an in-home preschool where she was known and “Miss Marsha.” In 2002, Marsha and Daniel divorced. Shortly after, Marsha began working with the Caledonia School District as a preschool teacher. On June 16, 2007, Marsha married her soul mate, Mark Kotten, at their home in rural Spring Valley, Wisconsin. She owned and operated an in-home care-and-learn. Marsha truly loved teaching and caring for children. She developed deep and lasting relationships with not only those she cared for, but their families as well.
Marsha enjoyed going to church, praying with her family, campfires, photography, correcting her family’s grammar (hope there are no mistakes), labeling everything, and spending time in nature. She was especially family oriented and was the “family coordinator,” organizing gatherings like “Shousefest” and family reunions. Marsha was always loyal to her family --- in good times and in bad. An amazing storyteller, she could always recount the best memories and had the ability to seamlessly interject wisdom and humor. Marsha was a member of Gilman Lutheran Church. She was caring, supportive, and non-materialistic. Her infectious smile, laugh, and easygoing manner made everyone feel comfortable. Above all, Marsha took great joy and satisfaction in her children’s growth, accomplishments, and successes. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Marsha is survived by her husband Mark; her children Savanna Daley (Rod Siddons) of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Luke (Leigh) Daley of West Fargo, North Dakota, Adelyn and Jake Kotten, both at home; her grandchildren Rowan, Layla, and one on the way; her sisters Judy Mauss, Sharon Forrester, Jean (Myron) Kinneberg, and Patty Anthony; her brothers Carl Jr., Nick, Mark, Barry, Tom (Lynn), Tim, Doug (Jackie), and Steve (Teresa); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Belinda, her brother, Mitchell, and her parents.
Our family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and support. The meals, cards, gifts, thoughts, and prayers have filled our hearts with love. The guiding hand of the Holy Spirit is with us always.
A gathering to celebrate Marsha’s life is planned for Saturday, July 24, 2021, at our home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. For directions or further information, please contact Marsha’s son Luke at luke.d.daley@gmail.com
Please direct memorials to Spring Valley Community Cancer Fund (SVCCF), PO Box 33, Spring Valley, WI 54767.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
