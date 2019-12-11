Marliss Danielson, age 74, of Caledonia, passed away on her birth day, November 27, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Marliss was born in Caledonia on November 27, 1945, to Delbert and Marie (Steele) Rose. She married Orville Danielson on May 25, 1963, and Orv passed away October 29, 2014. Marliss worked at the nursing home in Caledonia for 45 years. She liked being in nature, taking pictures, flower gardening, reading, bowling, dancing, and traveling. She loved spending time with family and she especially loved being able to help people.
She is survived by her 2 children, Teresa MacLeod of Caledonia, and Donald (Michelle) Danielson of St. Charles, MN; 3 grandchildren, Heather (Willie) Abrahamzon, Jordan and Cody Danielson; 4 great grandchildren, Jaxon, James, John, and Noelle Abrahamzon; 4 step grandchildren, Michaela, Mariah, Trevor, and Tucker Peterson; a step great grandchild, Amelia Peterson; 3 brothers, Darryl, Darrin, and Randy Rose, special friends, Stephanie, Jim, Austin and Hunter Schellschmidt, Dale Vetsch, and many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orville, and a sister, Kimberly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Tues., Dec 3rd, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be Monday from 3-7 pm at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, and visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.