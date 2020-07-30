Marion Orletta Myhre, age 100, of Caledonia, Minn., died peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, Sidney, and her daughter, Sandy by her side.
Marion was born May 9, 1920, to Benjamin and Bertha (Nelson) Albee. She grew up on the Albee home farm in rural Caledonia. After graduation, from Caledonia High School at the young age of 16, she attended the University of La Crosse Teachers College, completing the three year program in two years while working to support her way through college. Her first teaching assignment was the Rask School at the top of the road where her future husband was born and raised and the farm she would spend 73 years of her life. Marion went on to teach in Eitzen, Houston, Money Creek, and Waseca. On June 29, 1947, she married Sidney Myhre and they recently celebrated 73 years of marriage. After her marriage, she stayed home to raise her four children, partner in the dairy farming operations, and volunteer in numerous capacities as a school board member, member of the Caledonia Hospital Auxiliary, and 4H leader for the Portland Prairie Club. Marion was a lifelong member and volunteer of the Caledonia United Methodist Church. She loved to garden, cook, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Sidney; daughter, Judith Foegen of New Deal, Texas, son, David (Lynn) of Rochester, Minn., and daughter, Sandra Lent (Mark) of Anoka, Minn.; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Foegen, Nicole (Lee) Byerly, Christina (Matt) Rhea, Jeff (Kelly) Myhre, Marissa (Chandra) Shukarey, and Michael Lent; seven great-grandchildren, Ariel, Alec, Feona, Celeste, Kylee, Landon, and Joe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Amanda Myhre and Gundersen Hospice.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gerald; and her brothers, Charles and Alfred “Bud” Albee.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and a face covering is required and will be available. Memorials are suggested to the Caledonia United Methodist Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Blessed be her memory.
