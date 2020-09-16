Marion Julie Anderson age 71 of Caledonia passed away suddenly at her home.
She was born August 17, 1949 in Caledonia to Julius and Hilda (Tewes). She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1968.
Marion was a production worker at Northern Engraving in Spring Grove, before her retirement. She was a member of Wilmington Lutheran Church in rural Caledonia, and a very active member of it’s womens groups. She had a dog and a cat that she thought the world of.
Survivors include her sister Elaine Welscher of Caledonia. Her nieces and nephews Matthew Welscher, Timothy (Karissa) Welscher, Leah Welscher, Alicia (Adam) Welscher, and Daniel Welscher.
She was preceded in death by her parent, brother John, and brother-in-law James Welscher.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Wilmington Lutheran Church. Pastor Kris Fahey will officiate.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
