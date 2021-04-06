Marion A. Simser, age 99, of La Crescent, died March 29, 2021, at SpringBrook Village.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th and Friday, April 9th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Blue Earth, Minnesota on Saturday, April 10th at 11:00 a.m.
Marion was born July 16, 1921 at Oak Park, Minnesota, the daughter of Anna Legler and William Peulen. She married Floyd Murphy, January 4, 1944 at Newport, Arkansas. Floyd proceeded her in death, June 4th,1979. She married Kenneth Simser, May 5th, 1984 and he proceeded her in death May 13th, 1999. Marion retired from U.S. Bank at the age of 75 and worked as the church secretary at SS Peters and Paul Church in Blue Earth until she retired at age 87. She moved to Caledonia, Minnesota to be closer to family in 2009 where she was embraced by the community.
Marion’s most important things in her life were faith, family, and friendships. She enjoyed meeting new people, knitting, playing bridge, talking on the phone, cooking, and cultivating hybrid tea roses. She was active in Catholic Daughters of America and playing in card clubs.
Marion will be lovingly remembered by her family, Frank (Margaret) Murphy of Altura, Minnesota, Tim (Sheila) Murphy of Caledonia, Minnesota, Joan (Lou) Walter of Rochester, Minnesota, Annette (Tom) Casey of Leawood, Kansas, Jim Simser of Fairmont, Minnesota, Carolyn (Tom) Fischer of Mason City, Iowa, Dee Ann Simser of Eagan, Minnesota, Mary Beth Simser of Mankato, Minnesota, and Tom (Jayne) Simser of South St. Paul, Minnesota, 24 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her daughter Anna Marie Murphy, her sisters Pat Doerr, and Betty Haven and brothers William and Joseph Peulen, and daughter in law Winn Ann Simser.
Memorials preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School, Caledonia, Minnesota.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
