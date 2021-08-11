Marilyn (Schauble) Ellenz, age 87, of Caledonia, Minnesota, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Tweeten Healthcare in Spring Grove, Minnesota.
She was born August 21, 1933 in Caledonia to Earl and Verna (Doering) Schauble. She married Milton Ellenz on October 25, 1949. They were married 62 years and Milton passed away July 16, 2012.
Marilyn loved and enjoyed her family of 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, baking and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women, the Catholic Daughters of the America, and Homemaker’s Club. She worked at the Caledonia Nursing Home and later worked as a care giver to several elderly people.
She is survived by three children, Michael of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Robert (Lori) of Caledonia, and Judy Coursolle of Prior Lake; 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a sister, Carol (Floyd) Kuecker of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; sister in law, Loretta Schauble of Kenner, Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Geraldine; brother Lowell Schauble; and in laws, Floyd Kuecker, Everild Ellenz, and Elrey and Melvin Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Fr. Tom Jennings will officate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church Saturday. Memorials may be given to St.Mary’s School. McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.