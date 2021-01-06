Marilyn Gladys Klawitter

Marilyn Gladys (Inglett) Klawitter, 84, of La Crescent, died on Monday December 28, 2020 at her daughter’s home, with family by her side. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Caledonia, MN to Melvin and Gladys (Danielson) Inglett. Marilyn grew up on Jefferson Ridge on the Inglett family farm. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1953. She had many tales of her farm life including riding her horse named Dan. She also had fond memories of the large Inglett family being together on Christmas at the farmhouse. Her Uncle Allie would hitch the team, and all the cousins hopped in the wagon for a hayride Christmas day. After graduating from High School at the age of 16, she landed a job at the Register of Deeds office in Houston County where she worked for 5 years. On June 27, 1958 she married Wayne “Bones” Klawitter, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Marilyn was a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a strong faith. She was also a Jill of all trades and extremely creative. Most often she would have several different projects going at one time. She would make wedding and graduation cakes, paint beautiful ceramics, and sew just about anything. In the 70’s, she started a successful upholstery business. Later in life, she built her childhood farmhouse in miniature scale with every detail in place. She not only had a passion for miniatures, but she was an original member of the La Crosse and 3 River’s Model Railroad Club. She never saw a tanker car she did not like. She is survived by a brother Cecil (Kathy) Inglett, a son Neil (Courtney) Klawitter, a daughter Kay (Mark) Bell, six grandchildren Nicholas Valentine, Micah Klawitter, Nathan (Jess Marie) Bell, Jordan Bell, Amanda Bell, and Cassandra (Garret) Johnson, seven great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Kobey, Natalie, Kylie, William, Ava and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Bones”, a son Bruce Klawitter, a grandson Avery Valentine, a brother Vernon Inglett and his wife Donna Inglett, sister in law Dona Klawitter and brother in law Duane Klawitter.
Marilyn - Mom, Grandma, Friend will be missed by many, but not forgotten. A very special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, and to friends and staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center where she had lived for close to 2 years.
Due to Covid-19, only a private family grave side service will occur.
Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
