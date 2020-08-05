Marie Lucille Snowden (Schleis), 93, recently of Waunakee, Wis., former longtime resident of Spring Grove, Minn., died on July 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis.
Marie was born August 10, 1926 in Manitowoc, Wis. She was the first of nine children of Peter E. Schleis and Marie (Augustine) Schleis. Marie is predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Peter Schleis and Robert Schleis.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, Terrence Snowden, and her five children, Gail Snowden (John Young), Mark Snowden, and Jon Snowden (Robin) all of Madison Wis., and Annette Canfield (John Canfield) and Terese Snowden both of Colorado and her seven grandchildren, Annemarie, Erika, Jamie (Anjali), Abigail, Carl, Madeline, and Jack, and great grandson, Sami.
Blessed with a kind soul, gentle humor and wit, and a creative spirit, Marie made friends where ever she went.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions no funeral services are planned at this time.
